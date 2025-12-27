Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold; dense fog in many areas
Amritsar records a low of 5.1°C, two degrees above normal
Punjab and Haryana are reeling under intense cold while dense fog enveloped many areas in both states on Saturday.
Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district was the coldest place in Punjab, recording a low of 4.4°C, according to a report of the local meteorological department.
Among other areas in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 5.1°C, two degrees above normal. Ludhiana shivered at 4.6 °C while Patiala’s minimum was 7 °C.
Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows of 5.4, 6, 4.9 and 5.8 °C.
Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 6.9 °C.
In neighbouring Haryana, Gurugram was the coldest place with a low of 4.9 °C.
The minimum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 9.3 °C, three degrees above normal, while Hisar’s low was 5°C.
Karnal recorded a low of 8 °C, two degrees above normal.
Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered minimum temperatures of 5.5, 7.2, 6.5 and 7 °C, respectively.
