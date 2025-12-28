Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold; Hisar coldest at 2.5°C 

Punjab and Haryana continued to reel under intense cold on Sunday, with Hisar shivering at the lowest minimum temperature of 2.5°C.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 8.5°C, two degrees above normal, according to the local meteorological department.

The minimum temperature in Narnaul was recorded at 5°C, one degree below normal, while Rohtak’s low was 5.8°C. Bhiwani registered a low of 6°C.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped many areas in the two states early in the morning, reducing visibility levels.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 5.6°C, one degree below normal.

In Punjab, Faridkot was the coldest place, shivering at 3.4°C. Among other areas in Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4°C.

Patiala experienced cold weather at 4.6°C, one degree below normal, while Bathinda and Gurdaspur recorded respective lows of 6°C and 4°C.