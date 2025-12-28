DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Weather / Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold; Hisar coldest at 2.5°C 

Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold; Hisar coldest at 2.5°C 

Joint capital Chandigarh records minimum of 5.6°C

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:43 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dense fog in Patiala on Sunday morning. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Advertisement

Punjab and Haryana continued to reel under intense cold on Sunday, with Hisar shivering at the lowest minimum temperature of 2.5°C.

Advertisement

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 8.5°C, two degrees above normal, according to the local meteorological department.

Advertisement

The minimum temperature in Narnaul was recorded at 5°C, one degree below normal, while Rohtak’s low was 5.8°C. Bhiwani registered a low of 6°C.

Advertisement

A thick blanket of fog enveloped many areas in the two states early in the morning, reducing visibility levels.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 5.6°C, one degree below normal.

Advertisement

In Punjab, Faridkot was the coldest place, shivering at 3.4°C. Among other areas in Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4°C.

Patiala experienced cold weather at 4.6°C, one degree below normal, while Bathinda and Gurdaspur recorded respective lows of 6°C and 4°C.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts