Punjab monsoon deficit down by 10%; widespread rain likely later this week: IMD

Punjab's monsoon deficit has come down by about 10 per cent after several parts of the state received varying amounts of rainfall over the past 24 hours.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions over northwest India during the next three to four days, with more widespread rainfall expected later this week.

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The deficit, which stood at 38 per cent till the morning of July 21, fell to 29 per cent on the morning of July 22, according to data compiled by the IMD.

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Related news: Monsoon regains strength; Punjab, Haryana brace for more rain over next 4-5 days

From July 1 to July 22, Punjab received 80.4 mm of rainfall against the long period average (LPA) of 113.8 mm for the period.

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According to an IMD bulletin issued on July 22, scattered rainfall is expected across Punjab from July 23 to 26, followed by fairly widespread rainfall on July 27 and 28. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on July 23 and 25, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places on July 27 and 28, for which the IMD has issued a yellow alert.

Over the past 24 hours, very heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, while parts of Haryana and Uttarakhand received heavy rainfall.

The IMD termed the monsoon activity over Punjab as “normal” during the past 24 hours, during which the state received an average of 10.9 mm of rainfall.

Seven districts — Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ludhiana, Mansa, Moga and Muktsar — remained dry during the period. Pathankot recorded the highest rainfall at 80.6 mm, followed by Amritsar with 55.5 mm and Gurdaspur with 45.6 mm.

Day temperatures in Punjab remained below normal, while night temperatures were normal. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the state was 35.6 degrees Celsius in Bathinda, while the lowest minimum temperature was 23.1 degrees Celsius in Pathankot.

Since the monsoon reached the region on July 1, rainfall has remained below the LPA in 17 districts of Punjab, with the deficiency ranging up to 89 per cent. Rainfall has been above the LPA in Amritsar, Moga, Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough, a key rain-bearing meteorological feature, is currently south of its normal position, while a western disturbance is prevailing over Jammu and its neighbourhood.

Under the influence of these weather systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph, is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh till July 28. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is also likely over these regions during the period.