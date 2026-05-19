Rainfall to continue in Himachal Pradesh till May 24; yellow alert of heat wave issued for 3 districts for Wednesday

After witnessing dry weather conditions for the past few days, Himachal Pradesh is once again set to witness another spell of rainfall till May 25.

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As per the weather forecast issued by the State Meteorological Department, light rain is very likely to occur in higher hills of the state on May 20, while weather in rest parts of the state will remain clear. The centre has also issued a yellow alert of heat waves in isolated places of Solan and Kangra district.

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Similarly, the centre has also forecasted rainfall for middle and high hills for May 21, for which a yellow alert has been issued. Intense showers are expected in the state on May 22 and 25, while light precipitation will continue in middle and high hills of the state on May 23 and 24. However, minimum and maximum temperatures will continue to be 2°C to 3°C above normal during this period.

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Meanwhile, the state recorded dry weather conditions during the past 24 hours, resulting in a surge in temperatures by a few notches. Minimum temperatures across the state surged by 2°C to 5°C, ranging between 6°C to 25°C. Similarly, maximum temperature also surged by 2°C to 7°C, ranging between 19°C to 42°C.

Shimla recorded 29.4°C maximum temperature, making it one of the highest maximum temperatures recorded in the state’s capital so far this year. Similarly, maximum temperature in Dharamshala was 35.1°C, Manali 28.5°C, Kangra 38.4°C, Mandi 37.2°C, Solan 35.2°C, Sundernagar 38.6°C, Kufri 24°C, Kalpa 26°C, Keylong 21.8°C, Nahan 36.7°C, Bhuntar 35.5°C, Chamba 34.4°C and Bhuntar 23.5°C.

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With 43.4°C minimum temperatures, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 4.3°C minimum temperature.