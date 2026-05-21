Scorching days ahead: Heat wave, strong winds to sweep Punjab and Haryana till May 26

Heat wave conditions coupled with strong winds are expected to affect many parts of Punjab and Haryana till May 26, even though some areas in the neighbouring states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive rain during the next three days.

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Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Punjab and Haryana on May 20, 21, and 24–26, and at a few places on May 22 and 23. An orange alert has been issued, according to a bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 20.

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Over the past 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Punjab was 46.6 degrees Celsius at Bathinda, while the lowest minimum temperature was 23.2 degrees Celsius at Bathinda as well as Ferozepur. The day temperatures in the state were above normal at some places by up to 5.5 degrees, while night temperatures were above normal by 3.1 degrees.

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In Haryana, the highest maximum temperature was 46.9 degrees Celsius at Rohtak, while the lowest minimum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius, also at Rohtak. The day temperatures in the state were above normal by up to 6.9 degrees while the night temperatures were above normal by up to 3.7 degrees.

The weather is likely to be dry in both states and no large change in maximum temperature is likely during the next seven days. The IMD has cautioned about a severe heat wave at a few places in Ferozepur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar, Moga, Bhatinda, Ludhiana, Barnala, Mansa, Sangrur and Patiala districts. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely at most places in Haryana.

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While the monthly rainfall for May so far has been surplus by 25 per cent in Haryana, it is below the long period average by 19 per cent in Punjab. The seasonal rainfall from March 1 onwards has been above the LPA by 28 per cent in Haryana and 11 per cent in Punjab.

According to the IMD, a Western Disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu division persists in lower tropospheric levels. An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and adjoining Pakistan in lower tropospheric levels, while an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of north Uttar Pradesh.

Under the influence of these systems, isolated to scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Jammu and Kashmir is expected till May 22, over Himachal Pradesh on May 21 and 23 and over Uttarakhand on May 22 and 23. A thundersquall, with wind speeds reaching 70 kmph, is also expected over Jammu and Kashmir on May 21.