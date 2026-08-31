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Home / Weather / September rainfall likely to be below normal: IMD

September rainfall likely to be below normal: IMD

IMD forecasts below-normal September rainfall across India, with precipitation likely to remain below 91% of the long-period average and maximum temperatures above normal

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:25 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Monthly rainfall over India as a whole during September is most likely to be below normal, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday in its monthly forecast.

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The weather department said that the rainfall is expected to be below 91 per cent of the long period average (LPA).

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LPA refers to the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given period, such as a month or a season, averaged over a long period, typically 30 to 50 years.

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For September, the LPA is about 167.9 mm based on data between 1971 and 2020.

The IMD also said that the monthly average maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal in September.

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