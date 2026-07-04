DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Weather / Southwest monsoon to cover parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in next 4 days: IMD

Southwest monsoon to cover parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in next 4 days: IMD

The department said a 'well-marked low-pressure area lay over the northwest Bay of Bengal'

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:07 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People enjoy a cruise amid cool weather in the evening at Sukhna lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

The southwest monsoon is set to advance further into parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, the remaining areas of Haryana and Punjab and more parts of Rajasthan over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Advertisement

In its daily forecast, the IMD said isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and the Gujarat region between July 4-7, Madhya Maharashtra between July 4-6, Saurashtra and Odisha on July 4-5 and West Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Advertisement

The department said a “well-marked low-pressure area lay over the northwest Bay of Bengal”.

Advertisement

“Under its influence, the monsoon is likely to continue in an active phase over the central parts of the country during the next four-five days,” the IMD said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts