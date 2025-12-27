Valley witnesses sub-zero temperatures; Sonamarg coldest at minus 5.8°C

The night temperatures plunged below the freezing point in Kashmir as the mercury dropped at most places owing to clear skies.

Advertisement

The Valley is bracing up for another spell of rains and snow around the New Year’s Eve, weather officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.6°C on Friday night, nearly three degrees down from 0.2°C on the previous night, they said.

Advertisement

Central Kashmir’s tourist resort of Sonamarg was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir with a low of minus 5.8°C, down from minus 4.7°C a day ago.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the second coldest place at minus 4.8°C, officials said.

Advertisement

They said the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.2°C.

Among other places, Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8°C, Kokernag minus 0.9°C and Kupwara minus 3.8°C.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather in Kashmir till December 29 and spells of wet weather around New Year’s Eve.

The weather office said light rain or snow is possible at scattered places on December 30 and at many places on December 31 and January 1. There is a possibility of moderate snowfall in a few middle and higher reaches of north and central Kashmir, it said.

On January 2, there are chances of light snow over isolated higher reaches, it added.