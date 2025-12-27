DT
Valley witnesses sub-zero temperatures; Sonamarg coldest at minus 5.8°C

Valley witnesses sub-zero temperatures; Sonamarg coldest at minus 5.8°C

IMD forecasts dry weather in Kashmir till December 29, wet spell around New Year

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:41 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A view of the snow-covered Mughal Road that connects Shopian district with Poonch-Rajouri, after the season's fresh snowfall in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI Photo
The night temperatures plunged below the freezing point in Kashmir as the mercury dropped at most places owing to clear skies.

The Valley is bracing up for another spell of rains and snow around the New Year’s Eve, weather officials said on Saturday.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.6°C on Friday night, nearly three degrees down from 0.2°C on the previous night, they said.

Central Kashmir’s tourist resort of Sonamarg was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir with a low of minus 5.8°C, down from minus 4.7°C a day ago.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the second coldest place at minus 4.8°C, officials said.

They said the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.2°C.

Among other places, Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8°C, Kokernag minus 0.9°C and Kupwara minus 3.8°C.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather in Kashmir till December 29 and spells of wet weather around New Year’s Eve.

The weather office said light rain or snow is possible at scattered places on December 30 and at many places on December 31 and January 1. There is a possibility of moderate snowfall in a few middle and higher reaches of north and central Kashmir, it said.

On January 2, there are chances of light snow over isolated higher reaches, it added.

Tags :
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

