Warm nights, blistering days: North India sweats through dangerous heatwave phase till May 25

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi woke up to unusually warm mornings on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions across large parts of North India, warning that temperatures are likely to remain dangerously high over the next several days.

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The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till at least May 24-25, with mercury levels expected to hover between 42°C and 45°C in several districts. Dry northwesterly winds and the absence of any significant rain activity are intensifying the heat stress across the plains.

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Delhi on Monday recorded its hottest day of the season so far at 43.4°C, while some areas crossed the 44°C mark.

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Similar scorching conditions were reported from parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Why this heatwave is considered critical

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What makes this spell particularly concerning is not just the daytime temperature, but the persistence of “warm night” conditions. Weather experts say nights are no longer cooling sufficiently, increasing the risk of dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke, especially among children, the elderly and outdoor workers.

The current heatwave has also arrived after the pre-monsoon storm phase ended abruptly over northwest India, leaving the region under clear skies and intense solar heating.

The IMD has warned that no rainfall or thunderstorm activity is expected over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for at least a week.

Meteorologists say the combination of prolonged dry weather, hot winds and rising night temperatures makes this phase more dangerous than short-lived heat spikes. Health authorities have already advised people to avoid direct sun exposure between noon and 4 pm and stay hydrated.

What lies ahead for north India?

According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over northwest and central India through the week, with Uttar Pradesh expected to witness some of the harshest conditions.

While isolated rain activity is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir later this week, the plains of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan are unlikely to receive immediate relief.

There may, however, be some respite towards the end of May as the southwest monsoon is projected to reach Kerala around May 26, slightly earlier than usual. Though the monsoon takes time to advance into North India, weather experts say any acceleration in its progress could eventually help moderate temperatures in the northern plains.

The IMD’s yellow alert indicates that residents should “be aware” and take precautions as prolonged exposure to heat can trigger illness. Authorities have urged people to remain cautious, especially during afternoon hours when temperatures are expected to peak.