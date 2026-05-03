Morning turns to night as storm, lightning plunge Chandigarh, Punjab into darkness

A fierce rainstorm swept across Chandigarh and Punjab at dawn, dragging thick, brooding clouds and plunging cities into eerie, premature darkness.

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By around 7:30 am, the sky had turned pitch dark, with sheets of rain lashing streets and lightning tearing across the sky. Each blinding flash was followed by rumbling thunder, while strong winds – in some areas coupled with dust – disrupted normal life.

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The rain brought a pleasant surprise and provided a lot of respite from the rising temperatures that had gone beyond around 41-42°C in recent days. The temperature dropped sharply to around 24°C, bringing relief to residents struggling with sultry weather and unscheduled power cuts.

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However, the storm’s intensity led to widespread disruption. Visibility remained low in the wee hours as thick cloud cover engulfed the region. As winds started blowing, power supply was snapped in several areas.

Roads wore a deserted look as the sudden rains forced people indoors. Being Sunday, many residents chose to stay back and enjoy the rain unfold over cups of morning tea.

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In the Tricity, strong winds and lightning caused significant damage at isolated locations. Trees were uprooted, and several vehicles parked in the open were damaged. Power outages were reported after falling branches and uprooted trunks fell on electricity lines. There were also unconfirmed reports of power poles collapsing under the impact of the winds.

At multiple places, glass windows of houses were shattered, car windscreens damaged, and temporary sheds uprooted due to the intense storm.

Issuing a red alert, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) described the conditions as a moderate thunderstorm accompanied by squall, with wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph.

The rain has also raised concerns for farmers. With the wheat harvesting season under way, there are chances of damage to crops lying in mandis. Though the authorities have made arrangements by making sheds, still farmers have every reason to worry about.

In the Tricity, horticulture farmers, particularly mango growers, reported losses as strong winds triggered large-scale fruit drop just ahead of harvest.