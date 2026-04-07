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Home / Weather / Weather news: Storm alert in North India with Punjab at center of changing weather pattern

Weather news: Storm alert in North India with Punjab at center of changing weather pattern

Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi to experience rain, thunderstorms, hail

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:03 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Farmer check the damage after hailstorm, winds and rain in Amritsar. Image credit/Tribune
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A fresh weather system flagged by the India Meteorological Department is set to intensify conditions across North India, with Punjab emerging as one of the key impact zones over the next few days.

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Punjab faces rain, thunderstorms & hail risk

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Several districts across Punjab are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–60 kmph. Isolated hailstorm activity may occur, raising concerns for standing crops, especially wheat nearing harvest. Sudden weather shifts could also disrupt daily life and local travel.

Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds may delay wheat harvesting and damage crops, especially if hailstorms occur. Strong winds can also cause lodging (flattening) of crops, affecting yield quality.

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Overall, this spell may bring short-term relief from heat but could negatively affect agriculture and daily life across the state.

Impact in Haryana and Delhi

While Punjab deals with rain and hail, neighbouring Haryana and Delhi would see similar stormy conditions. Meanwhile, western Rajasthan may face dust storms with winds up to 70 kmph, adding to the overall instability across the region.

Hills under heavy weather spell

Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to receive widespread rainfall and snowfall, with heavy rain in isolated areas potentially triggering landslides and road disruptions.

People across Punjab are advised to stay alert—avoid open fields during lightning, secure loose items, and farmers should consider delaying harvesting or spraying activities temporarily.

Reduced visibility and travel disruptions are likely in affected areas.

With rapidly changing weather patterns, staying informed and prepared is key.

Keep tracking updates and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this active weather phase.

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