Western disturbance hits Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana: Orange alert as storms, rain predicted from Monday

A fresh Western Disturbance swept into the region on Sunday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a warning of thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph over Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana from Sunday through Thursday (May 10-14). The active spell peaks on Monday with an orange alert in force across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana before tapering off gradually towards the end of the week. Friday onwards, the weather clears, and the coming weekend is expected to be dry with no active warning.

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However, there was no visible impact of Western Disturbance in Chandigarh tricity region on Sunday till the filing of this report.

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The Western Disturbance and why it matters

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IMD traces the trigger to a Western Disturbance currently manifest as a trough in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies, with its axis running at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along longitude 56°E to the north of latitude 32°N. An upper air cyclonic circulation that had been sitting over East Rajasthan has now shifted to southeast Rajasthan and its neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Together, these two systems are drawing moisture and energy into the region, activating pre-monsoon thunder activity across the plains.

Day-by-day warning breakdown

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Sunday (May 10) opened with an orange alert for Punjab, where thunderstorm and lightning with gusts of 50 to 60 kmph are forecast at isolated places. For Haryana and Chandigarh, the warning on Sunday stands at yellow — thunderstorm and lightning with gusts of 40 to 50 kmph at isolated places.

Monday (May 11) sees the sharpest and most widespread activity. An orange alert — the "Be Prepared" category — is in force for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh alike, with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 50 to 60 kmph expected at isolated places. Residents are advised to stay indoors, keep livestock in safe locations and avoid taking shelter under trees or near water bodies. Farmers have been specifically told to suspend all field operations.

From Tuesday through Thursday (May 12-14), the intensity steps down to a yellow alert — thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph at isolated places — for both states and Chandigarh. Light to moderate rain at isolated places remains likely across Punjab and Haryana through May 14.

The weather clears from Friday (May 15), with no warning in force. Saturday, May 16, is also forecast to be dry for both states.

Five-day tricity forecast

For Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, the five-day outlook is active through Wednesday. Monday (May 11) brings partly cloudy skies with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds and rain, with a maximum of 36°C and minimum of 24°C. Tuesday (May 12) carries the same mix — thunderstorm, gusty winds and rain — with temperatures holding at 36°C maximum and 23°C minimum. Wednesday (May 13) continues with partly cloudy skies, thunderstorm and rain, the maximum dipping slightly to 35°C and minimum to 22°C. Thursday (May 14) offers partly cloudy skies without the storm threat, the maximum recovering to 37°C. Friday (May 15) turns mainly clear, with the maximum climbing to 39°C — a sharp jump signalling the return of heat. No large change in maximum temperature is expected over the next three to four days during the active spell, but temperatures will rise notably once the disturbance exits.

Past 24 hours: Dry Sunday, heat building up south

The past 24 hours remained dry across Punjab and Haryana, with no rainfall reported at any station. However, temperatures have been quietly building up across the region's southern and southwestern pockets, signalling the heat that lies in wait once the disturbance passes.

In Chandigarh, the maximum temperature on Sunday stood at 35°C — three degrees below normal — and the minimum at 23.4°C, one degree below normal. Maximum relative humidity was 68 per cent and minimum 38 per cent. The city recorded no rain. Chandigarh's cumulative seasonal rainfall since March 1 stands at 100.8 mm, which is 161.8 per cent above the seasonal normal — a reflection of the unusually active pre-monsoon period the region has witnessed.

Punjab: Heat pockets emerging

Across Punjab, the average maximum temperature on Sunday edged up by 0.3°C compared to Saturday but remained 2.8°C below normal for the state. The highest maximum in Punjab was 42.8°C recorded at Faridkot. Average minimum temperatures in the state rose sharply by 2°C and climbed to 2.4°C above normal — a sign that nights are warming. The lowest minimum was 21.3°C at Nawanshahr. Among key cities, Amritsar logged a maximum of 35.9°C and minimum of 25.4°C; Ludhiana 35.6°C and 24.6°C; Patiala 35.8°C and 24.8°C; Bathinda 40.9°C and 25.6°C.

Haryana: Extreme outlier at Faridabad

In Haryana, the average maximum temperature rose by 0.8°C on Sunday but stayed 2.4°C below normal for the state. The highest maximum in Haryana was a striking 45.2°C recorded in Faridabad district — a figure that underlines how sharply the heat varies across the state even as the northern districts remain relatively cooler. Average minimum temperatures rose by 1.6°C and remained near normal, with Rohtak recording the lowest minimum at 20.6°C. Among other stations, Sirsa touched a maximum of 41.4°C; Bhiwani 42°C; Hisar 38.7°C; Ambala 35.8°C; Rohtak 38.5°C. Narnaul recorded a maximum of 39°C.

Safety advisory

IMD has advised people to move into safe, solid structures when thunderstorm activity is under way, avoid windows and weak structures, stay clear of electric poles and power lines, not take shelter under trees, and refrain from going near water bodies. Those driving should pull over to a safe location and stay inside a closed vehicle. Electrical appliances should be unplugged and metallic objects, water taps and pipes avoided during lightning.