Winter sets in as weather changes across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; IMD issues 2-day hailstorm alert

The weather has changed across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, with cloudy skies and intermittent drizzles reported at several places since morning.

A slight chill lingered in the morning, with many people in Chandigarh seen wearing pullovers and cardigans. Local residents out for walks and heading to gyms were seen wearing track pants rather than shorts as temperatures dipped.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh has forecast increased rainfall, thunderstorm and gusty wind activity from October 29 to 31 under the influence of western disturbances. Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana on October 29 and 30.

Advertisement

The weather department has warned of strong, gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 kmph and issued an advisory for residents and farmers to take precautions.

Rain likely at several places today and tomorrow

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Jammu and adjoining areas under the influence of a western disturbance. Another western disturbance is active in the middle tropospheric levels. These weather systems are likely to increase rainfall, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds across the region.

Advertisement

In Punjab, light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places on October 29 and 30, while scattered places may receive rain on October 28 and 31.

In Haryana, light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places on October 29 and 30, with isolated showers likely on October 28 and 31.

Chandigarh is also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places on October 29 and 30. Rain has already begun at several locations in the region.

Hailstorms may damage standing crops

The IMD has warned of hailstorms at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana on October 29 and 30. Rain, hail and strong winds could damage standing crops as well as harvested produce left in the open.

Hailstorms may also damage vehicles, windowpanes and roofs made of asbestos sheets, the advisory said.

Gusty winds could break smaller tree branches and damage weak structures. Power and water supplies may also be disrupted. Rainfall could lead to slippery roads, waterlogging and reduced visibility, affecting traffic movement.

Farmers advised to protect harvested crops

The weather department has advised farmers to move harvested crops stored in the open to safer locations to prevent damage from rain and hailstorms.

Farmers have also been advised to temporarily postpone irrigation and the application of fertilisers and pesticides in view of the forecast rainfall and thunderstorm activity. They should follow the detailed agricultural advisories issued by the department.

IMD issues safety advisory for thunderstorms and lightning

The IMD has urged people to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms. People should remain inside safe buildings or houses and stay away from windows.

The advisory cautions against taking shelter under trees, near electricity poles or beneath power lines. People should also keep away from water bodies and waterlogged areas during thunderstorms.

Those caught in heavy rain or hail while driving should stop their vehicles at a safe location and remain inside if they cannot reach a secure shelter. People have also been advised to protect their heads during hailstorms and unplug electrical appliances.

The IMD has asked residents to remain alert and follow district-wise weather warnings for the next five days.