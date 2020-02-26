Windies’ Shakera happy to be inspiration for Jemimah

Sydney, February 25
Rising India star Jemimah Rodrigues recently posted a picture of herself with Shakera Selman, the West Indies cricketer, on the social media. Jemimah, 19 now, was only 13 years old when the picture was clicked. The young Indian batswoman expressed her happiness that now she is actually competing on the field with Shakera.
Shakera, a pace bowler from Barbados, said: “Honestly, I just felt really great to have inspired someone and Jemimah has impressed a lot.
Selman, who also coached
7-11-year-olds in Barbados, added: “She is a really good cricketer and it meant a lot to see that this young girl that I met ten years ago is on the world stage now and dominating.”
“My main goal is always to inspire and help however I can. So whenever I go home I try to help out and bring through other youngsters back in Barbados whenever I get the chance,” added the 30-year-old. “Some of the girls who watched us are actually playing with us now, like Aaliyah Alleyne, and it is commendable, and I am happy to see that.”
The two won’t meet on the field in the group stage of the Twenty20 World Cup, with India placed in Group A and West Indies in Group B, but the two could face one another in the knockout stages. — Agencies
