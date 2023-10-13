 ‘99 per cent he will...’: Rohit Sharma drops major hint on Shubman Gill’s chances of featuring against Pakistan : The Tribune India

In 20 ODIs this year, Gill has scored five centuries and five fifties; with the best of 208

Shubman Gill. ANI



Ahmedabad, October 13

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma issued a major update on whether opening batter Shubman Gill will play the highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After Gill arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, he also attended the practice session on the eve of the clash.

During the pre-match press conference, Rohit was quizzed about whether Gill would be in contention to play against Pakistan, to which he replied, “99 per cent he (Gill) will play. We’ll see tomorrow (Saturday) about that.”

The Indian opener was in Chennai where he was being treated, and could not take part in India’s first two matches of the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan.

Due to the illness, Gill was hospitalized but batting coach Vikram Rathour said, “He was hospitalized, yes, but that was more as a precaution.”

In 20 ODIs this year, Gill has scored 1,230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of just above 105. He has scored five centuries and five fifties this year, with the best of 208.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is one of the most fierce in the world, with matches between the two countries receiving significant global viewership.

The India-Pakistan match comes after India's two matches against the arch-rivals during a winning Asia Cup campaign.

One match, held in the group stage was abandoned due to rain while India registered a thumping win in the next clash during the Super Four stage.

India began their World Cup campaign with a victory over Australia and later against Afghanistan, while Pakistan has two victories in two matches to build momentum ahead of the major encounter.

India has dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with ‘Men in Blue’ winning all seven games against the arch-rival, boasting a 100 per cent win record till now.

