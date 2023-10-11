Afghanistan elect to bat against India

New Delhi, October 11
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat against India in a World Cup match here on Wednesday.
The Afghanistan side remains unchanged while India made one change, bringing in Shardul Thakur in place of Ravichandran Ashwin.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
