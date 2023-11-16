"After effects of dengue": Shubman Gill on cramps during New Zealand

ANI

Mumbai, November 16

India's young opener Shubman Gill talked about the reasons that led to cramps and then eventually pulling his hamstring while batting against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final clash at Wankhede.

The young opener went off the field with a score of 79 in the 23rd over of India's innings and later returned to bat in the final over on Wednesday. Gill's start to the World Cup was also hindered by dengue, which caused him to miss the opening two games of the tournament.

Gill opened up about the reason for his departure and said in the post-match press conference, "It started with cramps and then I pulled my hamstring a little bit and I think these are just the... it was quite humid and just the after-effects of Dengue." The 24-year-old hinted that dengue hasn't led to any major changes to his style of play but admitted that he lost "muscle mass after recovery.

"Not really. I have honestly not really adjusted anything in terms of my batting but because I have lost a bit of muscle mass, I think the reserve that I used to have before the dengue has decreased a little bit and that's why generally I don't really get cramps when, like you do get cramps when you're playing in humid conditions. But for me happens after a long period of time, not so soon. But because I think I've lost a bit of muscle mass; the reserve has gone down a bit," Gill added.

Finally, the youngster went on to confirm that he will be fit for the World Cup final game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell stitched up a partnership to pull the Kiwis back into the game. But Shami's seven-wicket haul left the Blackcaps without answers and India went on to register a 70-run victory.

India's opposition for the final is yet to be decided as South Africa and Australia square off in the second semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

