After South Africa, Netherlands thrash Bangladesh by 87 runs in another World Cup upset

Kolkata, October 28
Netherlands pacers Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede struck with a vengeance to thrash Bangladesh by 87 runs and cause another upset in the World Cup here on Saturday.
Bangladesh’s chances of making it to the semifinals are effectively over after suffering their fifth consecutive loss in six games.
The Dutch, who had defeated South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala, did so again as they fought tenaciously to demolish Bangladesh for 142 runs in 42.2 overs after setting them a 230-run target for victory.
Van Meekeren had figures of 4/23, while de Leede took two wickets for 25 runs.
Earlier, Netherlands batted very slowly to manage 229 all out.
Skipper Scott Edwards made a laboured 89-ball 68, while top-order batter Wesley Barresi scored 41. Lower-order batter Sybrand Engelbrecht contributed 35 off 61 deliveries.
Brief scores:
Netherlands 229 all out in 50 overs (Wesley Barresi 41, Scott Edwards 68, Sybrand Engelbrecht 35; Mustafizur Rahman 2/36, Shoriful Islam 2/51, Taskin Ahmed 2/43, Mahedi Hasan 2/40).
Bangladesh: 142 in 42.2 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35; Paul van Meekeren 4/23, Bas de Leede 2/25)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gaza war has entered a new stage, says Israel defence minister; Hamas offers swap of hostages for all Palestinian in Israeli jails
Protesters in Tel Aviv want Israel to push for release of ho...
Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict
Resolution did not include any explicit condemnation of Octo...
Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back
India’s move negates its long-standing support to Palestinia...
Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the terror module was tasked by its ha...
Government imposes USD 800 per tonne minimum export price on onion till December 31; to buy additional 2 lakh tonnes for buffer
Onion prices have further risen to Rs 65-80 per kg in retail...