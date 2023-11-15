 Anushka Sharma blows flying kisses to Virat Kohli after his 50th ODI century : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Anushka Sharma blows flying kisses to Virat Kohli after his 50th ODI century

Anushka Sharma blows flying kisses to Virat Kohli after his 50th ODI century

'Proud is a lesser word This is miracle that could only happen to you cuz this game is your life'

Anushka Sharma blows flying kisses to Virat Kohli after his 50th ODI century

Virat Kohli. PTI file photo



ANI

Mumbai, November 15

Indeed, it was a moment of pride for the entire country as Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century. No doubt, Anushka Sharma was on cloud nine looking at her husband's milestone achievement and she reacted to it with a heartwarming gesture by blowing flying kisses to him.

Virat achieved this feat at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during India's World Cup semifinal match versus New Zealand.

Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Proud is a lesser word This is miracle that could only happen to you cuz this game is your life"

Star India batter Virat Kohli made history on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever player in history to smash 50 ODI centuries.

In the match, Virat scored 117 in 113 balls. His knock consisted of nine fours and two sixes. Virat scored his runs at a strike rate of over 103. He was eventually dismissed by Tim Southee.

Now, Virat has a total of 50 ODI centuries in 291 ODIs. He has overtaken his childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49 ODI centuries in his decorated career.

This is also Virat's 80th international cricket century. The star batter also has 29 Test centuries in 111 Tests and one T20I century in 115 matches. He is the second-highest century scorer of all time in international cricket and is chasing Sachin's record of 100 international tons.

In 10 matches of this tournament so far, Virat has scored 691 runs at an average of 115.16 and a strike rate of over 89. His best score is 117. Virat has scored three centuries and five fifties in 10 innings in this tournament. He is also the highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

Virat also has the most amount of runs in a single Cricket World Cup edition, going past Sachin's record of 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the tournament.

Virat is now the third-highest run-scorer in all of Cricket World Cup history. In 36 matches, he has scored 1,731 runs at an average of 61.46, with the best score of 117. He has scored five centuries in his WC career so far, with 11 fifties as well.

#Anushka Sharma #Cricket #Mumbai #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Sahara group chief Subrata Roy dies at 75

2
Trending

Harbhajan Singh was close to converting to Islam, claims Pakistan cricketer Inzamam; Bhajji fumes 'kon sa nasha...'

3
Punjab

4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe

4
Punjab

Punjab’s first ‘rail coach restaurant’ opens at Pathankot station

5
Haryana

As sexual harassment probe began, Jind principal took 50 girls on 3-day trip to 'influence' them

6
Sports

Pakistan ex-cricketer Abdul Razzaq apologises to Aishwarya Rai following widespread backlash

7
Musings

Enlightenment after retirement

8
Haryana

Passengers face inconvenience as Haryana Roadways employees go on strike over death of driver

9
Punjab

Rs 10,000 per tooth mark compensation in dog bite cases, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

10
India

'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's jibe on Rahul Gandhi's 'made in China phones' remark

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli’s world record 50th ton, Iyer’s blazing century take India to 397 against New Zealand

ICC World Cup: Williamson, Mitchell build partnership in New Zealand's 398-run chase against India

Virat Kohli’s world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillat...

5 killed as bus falls into deep gorge in J&K's Doda

37 killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Rescue operation has been launched and some bodies recovered

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Virat Kohli for 50th ODI ton: Happy to see young boy grown into ‘Virat’ player

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Kohli for 50th ODI ton: Happy to see young boy grown into ‘Virat’ player

The batting legend was quite chuffed by the fact that an Ind...

Too good to be true, it is stuff of dreams: Virat Kohli on scoring 50th ODI ton

Too good to be true, it is stuff of dreams: Virat Kohli on scoring 50th ODI ton

After reaching the milestone, Kohli lifted his arms in the a...

After SC prod, Punjab Assembly secretariat writes to governor for proroguing Budget session

After SC prod, Punjab Assembly secretariat writes to governor for proroguing Budget session

Top court had questioned Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government fo...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone, seizes another along with drugs near border in Punjab

BSF shoots down drone, seizes another along with drugs near border in Punjab

Rs 35 lakh Community Health Centre funds for payment of salaries, arrears embezzled

Amritsar Cops fail to deliver, no FIR lodged against violators of cracker rules

Chief Khalsa Diwan to hold workshop to revive Gurmat music with tanti saaj soon

Inadequate parking space leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

‘Sextortion’ trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Year on, Chandigarh Administration gives nod to axing of trees at railway station

Nine months on, Chandigarh unit of AAP headless

Panel slaps Rs 10K fine on RLA official in Chandigarh

2015 Sector-17 protest: 15 get 6-month imprisonment for attacking police personnel

Bamnoli land acquisition: CM Kejriwal sends inquiry report on Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to LG Saxena

Bamnoli land acquisition: CM Kejriwal sends inquiry report on Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to LG Saxena

Fake doctor among 4 arrested as patients die after surgeries in Delhi

Two Kazakh men among 17 rescued from drowning across Goa during Diwali weekend

Air quality in Delhi inches closer to 'severe' category

Woman killed in East Delhi building fire

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Flouting of cracker ban takes AQI level to 500 in Jalandhar

DC, SSP visit Civil Hospital, de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr

SGPC poll: Leaders flag issues in voter registration

Latifpura residents still grapple with post-demolition challenges, govt stands firm

Hi-tech pothole repair machines await inauguration amid road woes

Hi-tech pothole repair machines await inauguration amid road woes

DGP Yadav to lead nation’s biggest cycle rally in city

89 fresh farm fires take tally to 1,380, AQI remains poor

Man's body found hanging from tree

Upset over spouse's drinking habit, woman dies by suicide at village

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Loud noises at wee hours continue to irk Patiala residents

Protest announced as govt fails to implement old pension scheme

13 fire incidents in Patiala this Diwali

SGPC poll: Extend registration date for new voters, demands SAD (A)