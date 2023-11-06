Asalanka hits century as Sri Lanka make 279 against Bangladesh in World Cup

New Delhi, November 6
Charith Asalanka scored a century, while opener Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama made useful contributions as Sri Lanka scored 279 all out in 49.3 overs in their World Cup match against Bangladesh here on Monday.
Middle-order batter Asalanka scored a 105-ball 108, while Nissanka and Samarawickrama contributed identical scores of 41 runs each in a contest between teams which are out of semifinal contention.
The Sri Lankan innings was marred by an incident where all-rounder Angelo Mathews became the first international cricketer to be ‘timed out’ after not being ready to face the ball within two minutes of the fall of a wicket.
The 36-year-old walked out to bat after the dismissal of Samarawickrama but had some issues with his helmet strap and signalled for a replacement, prompting Bangladesh to appeal for a ‘time out’.
Mathews was seen having an animated discussion with the umpires but the Sri Lankan was asked to leave the field.
Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Brief scores:
Sri Lanka: 279 all out in 49.3 overs (Pathum Nissanka 41, Sadeera Samarawickrama 41, Charith Asalanka 108, Dhananjaya de Silva 34; Shakib Al Hasan 2/57, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3/80, Shoriful Islam 2/52).
