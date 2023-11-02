 Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh flies back home to attend to 'family issues' : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh flies back home to attend to 'family issues'

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh flies back home to attend to 'family issues'

Australia have already lost all-rounder Maxwell for Nov 4 clash against England due to concussion after freak injury on golf course

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh flies back home to attend to 'family issues'

Australia's batter Mitchell Marsh. PTI file



PTI

Ahmedabad, November 2

In-form Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh left for home on Thursday due to personal reasons for an indefinite period, dealing yet another blow to the team, already hit by Glenn Maxwell’s unavailability for the next World Cup match against England due to concussion.

Marsh could be out of the whole tournament as Cricket Australia did not give any timeline for his return. “A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed,” the CA said in a statement.

In Marsh’s absence, Cameron Green could be drafted into the team for the match against arch-rivals England here on Saturday.

Fit again team-mate Marcus Stoinis, however, gave hopes that Marsh could return to India for the World Cup. “He's got a family issue going on and like we all know, family is very important, the most important really,” Stoinis told reporters on Thursday.

“He's doing the right thing and he's getting home and he's seeing the people he needs to see. I don't think there's a timeline on when he's coming back, but I'm sure he'll do what he needs to do at home and then get back,” he said.

Stoinis said Marsh told him before departing for home that he would be “coming back to win this World Cup”.

“He sent me a message last night saying, ‘I'll be home for a little bit and then I'm coming back to win this World Cup’ so that speaks to his mindset. I joked with him that he just passes the overs back to me now - and ‘thanks for that’. You know that the bases are covered, but we will miss him, and he'll be back soon.

“You miss him off the field – in terms of his energy and his personality around the team as much as we're going to miss him on the field – but you can pretty much see how the team's going to line-up (without him).”

Australia have already lost fellow all-rounder Maxwell for Saturday's clash against England due to concussion after a freak injury on a golf course, and the absence of Marsh adds further intrigue as the five-time World Cup champions chase a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green will come into contention to replace Maxwell and Marsh for the match with England, while spinner Tanveer Sangha is travelling with the team as a reserve.

Australia are not allowed to bring in a player from outside their squad to temporarily replace Marsh. Under tournament rules, only an injury (or another reason approved by the ICC) would allow Marsh to then come back in.

Australia do have the option of replacing Marsh should the all-rounder miss the remainder of the tournament, but all replacement players need to be approved by the Event Technical Committee.

Marsh has scored 225 runs and taken two wickets so far in the ongoing World Cup, with his best of 121 with the bat against Pakistan in Bengaluru.

#Australia #England

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

2
Punjab

6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur

3
Patiala

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

4
Diaspora

Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life, family faces uncertainty and huge bills

5
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's honest revelation on his relationship with Hema Malini's family on Koffee With Karan

6
Diaspora

79-year-old Sikh man who murdered his wife in London jailed for 15 years

7
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

8
Diaspora

Canada to admit 5,00,000 immigrants each year; Indians to benefit most

9
Amritsar

Neos Airline begins direct flight from Amritsar to Italy

10
Diaspora

'He called my father turban man'; Sikh man's son says will show in court that it was a rage inflamed by hate that led to senseless tragedy

Don't Miss

View All
City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Top News

ICC World Cup: Bumrah, Siraj strike early; Sri Lanka batters depart for duck

Dream show on loop: India crush Sri Lanka by 302 runs to enter World Cup semi-finals

Shami took his second five-wicket haul in this edition and w...

Air pollution: Centre orders ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as air quality enters 'severe' category

Air pollution: Primary schools in Delhi shut for 2 days, non-essential construction work banned

Pollution levels in national capital enter 'severe' zone, sc...

Subjected to ‘proverbial vastraharan’ at ethics panel meet, Mahua Moitra writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

Subjected to 'proverbial vastraharan' at ethics panel meet, Mahua Moitra writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

Committee ought to designate itself under a name other than ...

Mahua Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about Lok Sabha ethics panel proceedings: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Mahua Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about Lok Sabha ethics panel proceedings: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Claims ‘no power’ can save Moitra after all the evidence pro...

Stop calling me ‘My Lord’ and I will give you half of my salary: SC judge to senior advocate

Stop calling me 'My Lord' and I will give you half of my salary: SC judge to senior advocate

In 2006, Bar Council of India had passed a resolution decidi...


Cities

View All

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Neos Airline begins direct flight from Amritsar to Italy

Punjab day celebrations: Debt, drugs, youth migration ailing Punjab, says Sikh scholar

Strict curbs: Voter registration for SGPC poll gets tepid response

Health experts advise caution with rise in farm fire incidents

Farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

3 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 10.41 lakh in UK auction

Panchkula MC recovers Rs 11-crore property tax from defaulters

Mohali district surpasses its paddy procurement target

Air pollution: Centre orders ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as air quality enters 'severe' category

Air pollution: Primary schools in Delhi shut for 2 days, non-essential construction work banned

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

Sikh community delegation meets Palestinian Ambassador, offers humanitarian aid

BJP leaders stage dharna at Rajghat, demand Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Murder accused lands in police net

Unauthorised colony demolished in Mukerian

3-day Mela Gadri Babeyan Da ends with tributes to martyrs

Health officials seal cane juice machines

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Event called by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personal press meet, says BJP leader

Bhagwant Mann: Opposition leaders lacked issues, courage to show up in 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate at PAU

Teachers detained at Dehlon government school, residences

Punjab debate: Public denied entry, unions stage protest outside PAU, Ludhiana

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, claims Navjot Sidhu

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

Not paid for 2 mnths, Punjabi varsity teachers go on strike

University students, staff protest against violence on campus

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Punjabi Month celebrations begin