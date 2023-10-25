Australia break plethora of records with 309-run victory over Netherlands

PTI

New Delhi, October 25

A plethora of records were broken as Australia crushed Netherlands by 309 runs during their World Cup contest here on Wednesday.

Glenn Maxwell’s fastest century in the tournament’s history, inarguably, was the highlight of the show.

Batting first, the Australians amassed 399 for eight with hundreds from David Warner (104) and Maxwell (106) before spinner Adam Zampa’s four-for skittled the Dutch for 90 by the 21st over.

Below are some of the new records:

It is the biggest margin of win across all editions of World Cup and the second biggest in ODI history, besides being the biggest for Australia.

It is the highest total for Australia in a World Cup match in India and their second highest in the event overall.

Maxwell scored the fastest hundred in the competition’s history, reaching the landmark in just 40 balls to go past South African Aiden Markram’s previous record of 43 balls, which was also achieved in this edition.

Maxwell’s 40-ball effort is also the fastest century by an Australian in this format.

Maxwell is also the first Aussie to score 100-plus runs in the final ten overs of an ODI.

Maxwell struck eight sixes in his knock, which is the second most by an Australian in a World Cup match, along with Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting.

Maxwell and Pat Cummins added 107 runs for the seventh wicket, which is the highest for the side for the same or lower down the order in a World Cup innings.

Warner has become the fourth Australian player to score back-to-back centuries after Mark Waugh (1996), Ponting (2003-07) and Matthew Hayden (2007).

Warner (6) now also has the most World Cup centuries among Australians, going past Ponting (5) while joining India's Sachin Tendulkar.

Warner has also become the fastest Australian to reach his 22nd ODI ton, in 153 innings, and is third in the global list, behind Hashim Amla (126) and Virat Kohli (143).

It is only the second time that two Aussie batters have scored tons in a World Cup innings, with the previous instance being in their last game of the competition against Pakistan.

Adam Zampa has scalped a four-wicket haul in his third consecutive World Cup tie, thus becoming the first Australian to do so.

Australian seamer Mitchell Starc is now on level terms with the legendary Wasim Akram in terms of getting maximum batters clean bowled (25).

Steven Smith (10) now has the second-most 50-plus scores in the World Cup for Australia after Ponting (11).

It is also the highest total by any side against the Dutch in the World Cup.

From the Netherlands' perspective, it is their lowest total against Australia.

Bas de Leede’s spell of 2 for 115 is the most expensive in ODI history.

Also, De Leede has conceded 100-plus in the format on four instances this year, the joint most by a bowler in a year, alongside Jacob Duffy, Adam Zampa and Cameron Green.

#Australia