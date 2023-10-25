Australia elect to bat against Netherlands

PTI

New Delhi, October 25

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in their World Cup match against Netherlands here on Wednesday.

Australia have made one change with Cameron Green replacing Marcus Stoinis.

Netherlands are unchanged.

Teams:

Australia: Pat Cummins(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards(w/c), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.

#Australia