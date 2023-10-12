Australia win toss, elect to field against South Africa

Lucknow, October 12
Australia won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in their World Cup match here on Thursday.
Australia made two changes as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis came in for Cameron Green, while Josh Inglis has replaced wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey.
"We are going to have a bowl. Not too sure what's to make of this wicket. It seems like it's got a bit of moisture,” said Australian captain Pat Cummins after the toss.
South Africa have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for this match.
Teams:
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.
