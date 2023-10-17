ICC World Cup: South Africa opt to bowl against Netherlands

PTI

Dharamsala, October 17

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl against Netherlands in a World Cup match here on Tuesday.

South Africa made one change, replacing Tabraiz Shamsi with Gerald Coetzee. Netherlands too made a replacement, bringing in Logan van Beek in place of Ryan Klein.

The start of the match was delayed due to rain but no overs were lost.

South Africa are unbeaten in the two matches they played so far, while the Netherlands have lost both their games.

Teams:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee.

