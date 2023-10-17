ICC World Cup: South Africa opt to bowl against Netherlands

Dharamsala, October 17
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl against Netherlands in a World Cup match here on Tuesday.
South Africa made one change, replacing Tabraiz Shamsi with Gerald Coetzee. Netherlands too made a replacement, bringing in Logan van Beek in place of Ryan Klein.
The start of the match was delayed due to rain but no overs were lost.
South Africa are unbeaten in the two matches they played so far, while the Netherlands have lost both their games.
Teams:
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage
CJI says ‘making such a law is domain of Parliament’
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence
Purohit has accused the state government of diverting capita...
Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group
The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T ...
Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested
Zira was arrested following a complaint by a block developme...
Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order
The trial court's decision had cleared the decks for Chadha'...