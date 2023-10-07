 BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for India-Pakistan World Cup clash : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for India-Pakistan World Cup clash

BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for India-Pakistan World Cup clash

Sale of tickets will commence from 12 pm IST on October 8 on official ticketing website, says cricket board

BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for India-Pakistan World Cup clash

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Babar Azam. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, October 7

The hype around the mega World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has forced the BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for the contest to be played on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

India and Pakistan will clash at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad for which the demand for tickets has been at its highest.

The Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be a full house as the two rivals will be taking on each other in India after their 2016 World T20 clash in Kolkata, which the hosts won.

“BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad,” the board said in a statement late on Saturday.

“The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website,” the statement added.

The venue, which has a capacity of hosting more than 1,30,000, witnessed 47,000 people attending the opening match here last Thursday between England and New Zealand, which was the highest number of attendance recorded for a World Cup opening game.

While hosts India start their World Cup campaign on Sunday against Australia in Chennai, Pakistan did well to record a win over the Netherlands on Friday at Hyderabad.

#BCCI #Cricket #Mumbai #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court recommends dismissal of Fazilka judge from service

2
Punjab

55% seats vacant, Punjab technical colleges move Supreme Court

3
Himachal

Government mulls Shimla-Parwanoo ropeway to cut travel time

4
World

Palestinians say 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation after Hamas assault leaves 100 dead in Israel

5
Diaspora

2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia

6
India

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

7
Business

From Oct 8, return Rs 2,000 notes at 19 RBI offices

8
Trending

Here is the first look of Air India plane after logo, design change

9
Chandigarh

Traffic held up in Kharar as mishap triggers scuffle

10
Sports

Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

Israeli military says it is striking targets in Gaza Strip as air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem

Palestinians say 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation after Hamas assault leaves 100 dead in Israel

Escalation comes after weeks of heightened tensions along Is...

Hamas says it is holding dozens of Israeli soldiers captured in surprise incursion

Hamas says it is holding dozens of Israeli soldiers captured in surprise incursion

Claim, if true, could set stage for complicated negotiations...

‘Avoid unnecessary movement’: Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory, urges Indians to remain vigilant

'Avoid unnecessary movement': Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory; PM Modi says stand in solidarity with Israel

Advisory gave relevant phone numbers in case of emergency an...

Asian Games: India finish with historic 107 medals, 28 of them gold

Asian Games: India finish with historic 107 medals, 28 of them gold

No Indian athlete in the fray in a couple of events schedule...

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

China called the US action 'economic coercion and unilateral...


Cities

View All

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

3 mobile snatchers held within 4 hours in Amritsar

4 die of asphyxia in Amritsar factory fire

After Supreme Court order, Dal Khalsa warns against construction of Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal

Jor Mela at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib begins

VB raids on house of Manpreet’s gunman

VB raids on house of Manpreet Badal's gunman

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sub-Inspector, constable caught taking Rs 2.5 lakh in bribe

2 students die by suicide in Chandigarh

Punjab BJP holds protest against AAP Government over SYL issue

Chandigarh tricity a step closer to having Metro; RITES presents its inception report

Secretly filmed in washroom during IIT-Delhi fest, allege Bharti College students; sweeper arrested

Secretly filmed in washroom during IIT-Delhi fest, allege Bharti College students; sweeper arrested

Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Will seek withdrawal of tax notices to online gaming companies: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

Delhi's Kejriwal govt donates Rs 10 cr to Himachal Pradesh relief fund

Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro project in cold storage

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

AAP leaders stage dharna over Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Punjab Govt allows farmers another week to remove sand from fields

2 get life sentence for double murder

Marginal farmer’s daughters win gold medals in Khedan Watan Punjab Dian

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

Missing youth’s body found in Ganda Nullah

AAP protests arrest of MP Sanjay Singh

Meeting reviews progress of project

Man violates minor, nabbed

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

Patiala district logs 10 new cases

Modern School emerge winners in Under-17 boys’ cricket tournament

PSPCL union ends protest

Four cell phones recovered from Patiala Central Jail