Bowling without Hasaranga has been challenging, says Theekshana

Sri Lanka’s star spinner Hasaranga was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Photo: X/@Wanindu49



Pune, October 31

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana says bowling in the absence of injured all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranaga has made his job tougher since the onus is on him to be the strike bowler.

Sri Lanka's star spinner Hasaranga was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. He and Theekshana have formed a dynamic partnership in the ODI format.

"It is a challenge because he is the main wicket-taking bowler we had. So, then we both had a partnership that some days I had to be the strike bowler, some days he will be the strike bowler. The other guy will keep pressure on the batsman," Theekshana said after Sri Lanka's seven wicket loss to Afghanistan on Monday.

"So, with our combination right now, there's only one spinner can play, the wickets are really good. So, there's no turn. So, it's actually a good challenge for me and I think it's an opportunity for me as well," he added.

Asked if a change in combination, bringing in another spinner to bowl in tandem with Theekshana would help, the 23-year-old said, "We failed a lot in our middle order, so we cannot reduce it from the batting side. We cannot add spinners because the wicket is good."            

"We only have Wellalage and Dushmantha. Although they have good experience, if the wicket is good, then it will negatively affect their confidence. In this kind of tournament, we can't just bring and add a player. As a team we cannot give a big responsibility to one such player because the wicket is good.

"If the other team collects about seventy runs for six to seven wickets, his confidence will be lost. It is difficult for us to take that kind of risk."            

Sri Lanka's middle order has buckled under pressure in the ongoing showpiece, resulting in batting collapses.

"The main area that requires enhancement is our batting, particularly in the middle order. We have the resources, and we are determined to make those improvements in our upcoming matches. I do believe our fielding has shown considerable improvement.

"Our inability to secure the middle overs played a significant role in our inability to win (against Afghanistan). On the bowling front, we did create opportunities to take more wickets, but we couldn't capitalise on them as effectively as desired." he added.

