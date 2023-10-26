 Captaincy on line, Babar's Pakistan locked in a do-or-die battle against South Africa : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • Captaincy on line, Babar's Pakistan locked in a do-or-die battle against South Africa

Captaincy on line, Babar's Pakistan locked in a do-or-die battle against South Africa

One more defeat and knock-out doors will be shut on Pakistan

Captaincy on line, Babar's Pakistan locked in a do-or-die battle against South Africa

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

Chennai, October 26

His captaincy on line after a hat-trick of defeats, Babar Azam will be keen to find some inspiration and that exclusive piece of Pakistani magic when his team squares off against a formidable South Africa in a do-or-die game of the World Cup here on Friday.

One more defeat and knock-out doors will be shut on Pakistan and Babar, who is already feeling the heat, might end up losing captaincy as it will be virtually impossible for his team to salvage the campaign in remaining three games even if it wins those.

From here on, Pakistan needs to win all its matches and expect Australia to falter in at least two of their remaining four games.

There's a saying in world cricket that one doesn't know which Pakistan team will turn up on a particular day. There could be a geniuses at work one day and on other days, they could even embarrass themselves leave alone their legion of fans.

A gutsy Pakistan team is always necessity for a global tournament like World Cup and Babar would expect that against a rampaging South Africans, it would produce a world class performance.

The gulf in performance between two teams has been huge despite the Proteas' shock defeat against the Netherlands at Dharamsala.

Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen have headlined the batting with timely contributions from others like Aiden Markram while Pakistan's archaic batting approach has left them in dire straits at the halfway of the league stage.

The difference in approach is evident when one looks at the boundary count of the two sides. South African batters have hit 155 fours and 59 sixes while Pakistan managed only 24 sixes in five games and 136 boundaries.

An embarrassing statistic is Pakistan batters hitting a six in Powerplay after consumption of 1200 deliveries across games in first six overs.

While De Kock, Klaasen, Markram, David Miller, all-rounder Marco Jansen have all had a strike-rate of over 100, only Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed, the two middle-order batters have barely crossed the three-figure strike-rate.

In bowling, Shaheen Shah Afridi hasn't been able to bowl his customary nip-backers consistently in opening spell and Haris Rauf's effectiveness in 50 over cricket has come under scanner. Rauf's back of length one dimensional bowling has hurt Pakistan as much as Naseem Shah's absence.

Hasan Ali isn't good enough for ODIs with distinct lack of penetration and it won't be bad to try out a Zaman Khan or Muhammad Wasim Junior to bring in some variety.

However the biggest weakness for Pakistan at the Chepauk will be lack of quality spinners. It is understandable that playing leg-spinner Usama Mir in both games has backfired and with an economy rate of over 8, he might not get another game.

Shadab Khan has been equally ordinary and if one is honest, the Pakistan vice-captain would struggle to make it to any decent Indian first-class side. He is not even in the league of Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar and Suyash Sharma, the three IPL regulars, who are not even in India contention.

Having a left-arm spinner like Mohammed Nawaz will hardly solve their problem as he is neither a restrictive option nor a wicket-taking one.

The South Africans are in a better position compared to the Pakistanis, who are in a must-win situation in every clash hereon.

A win for the former would put them firmly in contention to qualify for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, for South Africa, everything has been going great for the side.

With the bat, opener de Kock has been in flawless form, and being the tournament's top run-getter so far proves everything.

As for their bowling, their pacers Kagiso Rabada, Jansen and Gerald Coetzee have simply ripped apart the batters in the competition so far, and the Pakistani batters have a tedious task at their hands to counter them, even on the slow Chepauk surface.

Keshav Maharaj has been a calming influence in the middle overs with seven wickets but more importantly, economy rate of 4.60, which showed his control in the most important phase of the game.

In head-to-head record, Proteas enjoy a 51-30 in 82 clashes.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.

Match starts: 2 pm IST. 

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
Punjab

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

9
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

10
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

100 apply for Congress tickets

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav