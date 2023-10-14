'Damn You Mosquito': Shubman Gill fan arrives in Ahmedabad with hilarious banner ahead of India-Pakistan match

ANI

Ahmedabad, October 14

Ahead of the India-Pakistan match during the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad, a fan from Bengaluru arrived in the city with a humorous banner about the 'mosquito' that kept India's star batter Shubman Gill out of action due to dengue for the first two matches of the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan.

India and Pakistan will lock horns with each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. After Gill missed out on the first two matches of the tournament, this match will mark his World Cup debut.

The fan from Bengaluru told ANI, "I want Shubman Gill to play. If he plays, we will paste "Welcome" over "Miss You" (written on the banner). I am also a Virat Kohli fan. I hope that today's match is a big-scoring one, everyone plays well and we win the game. I felt really bad when Gill was down with dengue because he was in really good form this year. I hope everyone, Gill, Virat, and Rohit score well and we win the game."

During the pre-match press conference, skipper Rohit Sharma was quizzed about whether Gill would be in contention to play against Pakistan, to which he replied, "Ninety-nine per cent he (Gill) will be available. We will see tomorrow (Saturday) about that."

The Indian opener was in Chennai where he was being treated, and could not take part in India's first two matches of the tournament.

#Cricket #dengue #Pakistan #Shubman Gill