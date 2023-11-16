Delhi Police exchange friendly banter with Mumbai Police as India storm into finals of World Cup

Chandigarh, November 16
A billion hearts rejoiced on Wednesday as Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, to secure a berth in the finals of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, with star batter Virat Kohli’s record 50th ODI century being the cherry on top.
The Indian batting order’s fiery play was complemented by a classy bowling performance by the players, especially Mohammed Shami.
Shami’s seven-wicket haul in 9.5 overs was impressive, to say the least. Praising the pacer’s performance, Delhi Police exchanged some friendly banter with their Mumbai counterparts.
Taking to X, Delhi Police tagged Mumbai Police and asked them not to book Shami for the “assault” he inflicted on the Kiwis.
“@MumbaiPolice hope you do not book @MdShami11 for the tonight’s assault,” wrote Delhi Police.
.@MumbaiPolice hope you do not book @MdShami11 for the tonight's assault.#INDvsNZ#CWC2023#Shami pic.twitter.com/ehJ0IrW7zD— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 15, 2023
Going neck and neck with Delhi Police’s sense of humour, Mumbai Police responded, “You missed pressing charges of steaking innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too (laughing emoji). P.S.: Dear citizens, both the departments know the IPC thoroughly and trust you for a great sense of humour.”
You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too😂— मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 15, 2023
P.S.: Dear citizens, both the departments know the IPC thoroughly and trust you for a great sense of humour 😊 https://t.co/TDnqHuvTZj
Netizens appreciated the friendly banter between the two police departments.
A netizen wrote, “I must compliment the people running these two handles. Great sense of humour.”
Another wrote, “The best thing I saw on TL since yesterday…great sportsmanship by both the respective departments.”
