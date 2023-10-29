 ‘Deserved to be booed by fans’: Bangladesh skipper Shakib admits ‘worst-ever’ World Cup performance : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
Bangladesh cut a sorry figure with 87-run defeat to the Netherlands for their fifth loss on the trot

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan walks off the field after his dismissal during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 28, 2023. PTI



PTI

Kolkata, October 29

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has admitted that a chaotic build-up could have resulted in their “worst ever” World Cup campaign after they cut a sorry figure with an 87-run defeat to the Netherlands for their fifth loss on the trot.

Chasing a small target of 230 runs, Bangladesh folded inside 43 overs, managing a mere 142 to see their World Cup campaign as good as over.

“You can definitely say that (it’s Bangladesh’s worst World Cup performance). I won’t disagree,” Shakib said in the post-match media interaction here on Saturday.

“I don’t have an answer as to why we played this way. We were sloppy in the field. We bowled brilliantly. We haven’t batted the way we can bat throughout the tournament.

“It is a big concern. Today was another day when we totally gave the Dutch the two points. It is hard to swallow. It is very difficult to digest.”

Faced with persistent questions from Bangladeshi journalists, Shakib made a candid admission that the team was “underprepared” and his fallout with former captain Tamim Iqbal may have “affected” the side.

“It could be,” Shakib said when asked if Tamim’s exclusion had affected the team.

“It is not unusual. I don’t know what’s in everyone’s heart. I don’t disagree with you. It may have had an effect.”

Tamim, the only Bangladeshi batter to have centuries in all the three formats, had made a shock retirement in July only to reverse his decision at the request of the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The 34-year-old played the opening two matches before taking a break in the final match of their home series against New Zealand in the build-up to the World Cup.

Tamim was dropped from the Shakib-led World Cup squad and their fallout was out in the open when the skipper criticised the senior batter’s fitness in a televised interview.

“It is quite natural for the plans to change when the captain and coach change. It is difficult to keep the same plan. It can be a good or bad plan.

“Everyone has a different thinking. We don’t know what’s wrong and right. It is difficult for me to say why our performance didn’t reflect how we played before.

“Yes, we were very underprepared. But now actually giving these excuses will not help much. But obviously, we were underprepared,” Shakib said.

‘We’re not this bad team’

Shakib, however, firmly believed that Bangladesh’s current performance in the World Cup does not reflect their overall capabilities.

“We are not this bad a team. It could be the World Cup or this atmosphere, high expectations. It could be a lot of other things. We must find out, but if we work on it, we might find the answers.” Twenty-four years after they made their World Cup debut, Bangladesh are yet to make the semifinals.

When posed with this question, Shakib said: “You might be asking the wrong person. If I were to say, there would be a chance if we made a lot of changes. But I don’t think it’s the right time to say that now.

“It’s definitely disappointing. At least the way the people of our country like cricket, the way everyone is focused on cricket, we should have done better than this.”

He further said their World Cup build-up had not been challenging enough.

“Team gets confidence after winning games regardless of conditions. We lost to England and Afghanistan recently. We won two series against Ireland. We haven’t done well in the Asia Cup if you leave aside the India win. We have underperformed in this World Cup too.

“We were here with high expectations. We couldn’t meet our expectations, and from there on, I thought we are struggling with our confidence in both departments.”

‘Deserved to be booed by fans’

The loss to the Dutch was especially humiliating for Bangladesh as they found themselves at ‘home’ at Eden Gardens that witnessed thousands of fans from the neighbouring country.

Shakib got out for five from 14 balls and as he was walking back to the pavillion, the premier allrounder was booed by the fans.

The skipper was also jeered at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka when he went there for a brief training session with his personal mentor Nazmul Abedeen ahead of their match against the Netherlands.

“They actually expect something good. So, naturally, if that doesn’t happen, they also have the right to say as they like. So, I don’t have any complaints about them. I think the way we played, we deserve this.”

Bangladesh have just win against Afghanistan in this edition of the World Cup. They next face Pakistan here on Tuesday, before taking on Sri Lanka and Australia in their last two matches.

