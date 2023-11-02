 England cricketers resort to inhalers for tackling alarming pollution in India : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • England cricketers resort to inhalers for tackling alarming pollution in India

England cricketers resort to inhalers for tackling alarming pollution in India

England are currently in Ahmedabad for their World Cup game against arch-rivals Australia on November 4

England cricketers resort to inhalers for tackling alarming pollution in India

England are currently in Ahmedabad for their World Cup game against arch-rivals Australia. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, November 2

England cricketers have resorted to a sporadic use of inhalers to deal with high-pollution levels in major Indian cities over the course of their dismal World Cup campaign.

British newspaper 'I' reported that the some of the England cricketers were forced to take inhalers, usually used by people suffering from Asthma.

Test captain Ben Stokes was seen using the inhalers during training ahead of the game against Sri Lanka in Bangalore.

Delhi breached the AQI (Air Quality Index) mark of 400 on Thursday to enter the ‘Severe’ category. The pollution has caused a major concern in Mumbai as well with India skipper Rohit Sharma touching on the subject ahead of the Sri Lanka game on Thursday.

“I mean, in an ideal world, you don't want a situation like this, but I'm pretty sure the concerned people are taking the necessary steps. It's not ideal, everyone knows that. But obviously, looking at our future generations – your kids, my kids – obviously, it's quite important that they get to live without any fear.”

“So, yeah, every time I get to speak outside of cricket, if we are not discussing cricket, I always talk about this. You know we have to look after our future generations,” said Rohit on Wednesday.

England are currently in Ahmedabad for their game against arch-rivals Australia but the British paper reported the players are unlikely to use inhalers due to acceptable air quality in the city.

England batter Joe Root was asked about air pollution in Mumbai following the heavy loss to South Africa last month but he did not say it was a factor in the team's defeat. “It just felt like you couldn't get your breath. It was unique,” he said.

“Who knows whether it was air quality? I am not qualified to know. It felt like quite a hazy day, wasn't it? And you could definitely see that from one side of the ground looking back towards the sun, it was a lot harder visually than it was on the other side of the ground.

“Whether it was air quality or what, it was definitely an experience I've not had before,” Root said.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the “deteriorating” air quality index in Mumbai while taking suo motu cognisance of the issue.

The situation is worse in Delhi where Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh on November 6. In 2017, the Sri Lankan players were forced to wear masks while on field in New Delhi during the third match of the Test series.

As per a Lancet Study, pollution caused more than 2.3 million deaths in India in 2019.

#Australia #England #Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

2
Punjab

6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur

3
Patiala

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

4
Diaspora

Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life, family faces uncertainty and huge bills

5
Diaspora

79-year-old Sikh man who murdered his wife in London jailed for 15 years

6
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

7
Diaspora

Canada to admit 5,00,000 immigrants each year; Indians to benefit most

8
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's honest revelation on his relationship with Hema Malini's family on Koffee With Karan

9
Diaspora

'He called my father turban man'; Sikh man's son says will show in court that it was a rage inflamed by hate that led to senseless tragedy

10
Punjab

SYL result of Congress, SAD leaders' vested interests: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as Opposition skips debate

Don't Miss

View All
City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Top News

ICC World Cup: Bumrah, Siraj strike early; Sri Lanka batters depart for duck

ICC World Cup: Shami takes fifer, Sri Lanka nine down in 358-run chase

Kohli and Gill weathered the storm adequately well to get th...

Cash-for-query case: Opposition members storm out of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meet along with TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Cash-for-query case: Opposition members storm out of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meet along with TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Congress MP and panel member alleges ethics committee chairp...

Mahua Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about Lok Sabha ethics panel proceedings: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Mahua Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about Lok Sabha ethics panel proceedings: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Claims ‘no power’ can save Moitra after all the evidence pro...

Air pollution: Centre orders ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as air quality enters 'severe' category

Air pollution: Centre orders ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as air quality enters 'severe' category

Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 402 at 5 pm on Thursday

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe


Cities

View All

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Neos Airline begins direct flight from Amritsar to Italy

Punjab day celebrations: Debt, drugs, youth migration ailing Punjab, says Sikh scholar

Strict curbs: Voter registration for SGPC poll gets tepid response

Health experts advise caution with rise in farm fire incidents

Farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

3 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 10.41 lakh in UK auction

Panchkula MC recovers Rs 11-crore property tax from defaulters

Mohali district surpasses its paddy procurement target

Air pollution: Centre orders ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as air quality enters 'severe' category

Air pollution: Centre orders ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as air quality enters 'severe' category

Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos

Sikh community delegation meets Palestinian Ambassador, offers humanitarian aid

BJP leaders stage dharna at Rajghat, demand Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Murder accused lands in police net

Unauthorised colony demolished in Mukerian

3-day Mela Gadri Babeyan Da ends with tributes to martyrs

Health officials seal cane juice machines

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Event called by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personal press meet, says BJP leader

Bhagwant Mann: Opposition leaders lacked issues, courage to show up in 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate at PAU

Teachers detained at Dehlon government school, residences

Punjab debate: Public denied entry, unions stage protest outside PAU, Ludhiana

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, claims Navjot Sidhu

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

Not paid for 2 mnths, Punjabi varsity teachers go on strike

University students, staff protest against violence on campus

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Punjabi Month celebrations begin