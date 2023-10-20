 England hope for Stokes boost to revive World Cup campaign against South Africa : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • England hope for Stokes boost to revive World Cup campaign against South Africa

England hope for Stokes boost to revive World Cup campaign against South Africa

England may have a 4-3 record over SA in 50-over World Cup history but it is the Proteas who have had a better run in this edition

England hope for Stokes boost to revive World Cup campaign against South Africa

England caved in to pressure when Afghanistan brought out their best with the ball during their World Cup match in Delhi. Reuters file



PTI

Mumbai, October 20

England would hope to have their star all-rounder Ben Stokes back for their World Cup clash against South Africa here on Saturday as both teams seek a course correction after shock defeats in their previous outings.

Having recorded the highest total of this competition (428/5) previously, South Africa crumbled against the Netherlands in a rain-truncated game in Dharamsala for their first loss in the competition.

Similarly, England too caved in to pressure when Afghanistan brought out their best with the ball in Delhi. England may have a 4-3 record over South Africa in 50-over World Cup history but it is the Proteas who have had a better run in this edition.

South Africa sizzled at the start of the tournament beating Australia and Sri Lanka by more than 100 runs but their second consecutive defeat in ICC events to the Netherlands showed the Proteas' vulnerability under pressure.

A defeat to the Dutch notwithstanding, South Africa will have enough confidence in their ranks to outgun England, who are struggling almost in all departments and are yet to put a collective effort on the field.

England have been largely rusty and inconsistent despite having a dangerous squad on paper. They are likely to have the services of their “spiritual leader” Ben Stokes for the game at Wankhede. Stokes missed the first three games due to a hip injury.

“Ben trained really well last night. It is great to see him back. He obviously brings a lot on the field and with his presence and leadership skills as well as someone who is always good to turn to,” said England captain Jos Buttler on the eve of the game.

Jos Buttler’s men took a battering at the hands of New Zealand in the tournament-opener and despite bossing over a feeble Bangladesh, they were bludgeoned by Afghanistan in the World Cup’s first upset.

With scores of 43, 20 and 9 in three matches so far, Buttler has not made a mark on the tournament in conditions he has extensive knowledge of.

If Buttler is a concern in the middle-order, Liam Livingstone's returns of 20, 0 and 10 in three matches give England more headache in the lower order.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan have been England's best batters with the former getting two fifties and the latter a century, but they would know more is needed from their batters collectively against a high quality South African bowling attack.

Reece Topley (five wickets) will be crucial for England with the ball as neither Mark Wood's express pace (three wickets) nor Adil Rashid's spin (four wickets) has helped their cause much.

England's most successful bowler in the 2019 edition with 20 wickets, Jofra Archer, linked up with the squad in Mumbai on Thursday but he is only a travelling reserve with no set plan of making a comeback to top-flight cricket.

Consistency is never a trait associated with Temba Bavuma the batter but the diminutive player has led his side admirably over the last year.

With back to back hundreds, Quinton de Kock has made it clear that he wants to leave an indelible mark in his last World Cup for South Africa. Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen are also in-form and can do both — consolidate or accelerate -- depending on the situation.

South African bowlers have been collective in their efforts. Kagiso Rabada's (seven wickets) brilliance and Marco Jansen's (six wickets) variation can pose problems for the batters but more will be needed from Lungi Ngidi (four wickets).

They will look to avoid bowling too many slower balls against the England lower-order after the ploy misfired badly against the Dutch.

The World Cup jamboree finally arrives at the venue of the 2011 edition's final, the Wankhede Stadium, where ball tends to do a bit but the flatness of the surface in general combined with shorter boundary lengths make it a batting paradise.

The outfield here was relaid here after it hosted the IPL earlier this year.

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk)), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.

#England #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

3
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

4
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

5
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's 66th birthday celebration with Dharmendra, Bobby, Karan and Rajveer

7
Punjab

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

8
India

Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of 'betrayal'

9
Himachal

Over 1,000 Himachal cops fell victim to cryptocurrency fraud, some quit jobs to promote it

10
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says ‘as a family we could not be more fortunate’

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

Visa services to be badly affected

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

A proposal to adjourn the House is moved by Minister for Par...

2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa raises the issue of the go...

In Punjab Assembly, Partap Bajwa demands discussion on SYL, Bargari issues

In Punjab Assembly, Partap Bajwa demands discussion on SYL, Bargari issues

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan says the session is legal

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign ‘white paper, with no letterhead’, describes advocate Dehadrai ‘jilted-ex’

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'

BJP MP Dubey had written to Speaker seeing Moitra suspension...


Cities

View All

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana’s Gurugram

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt