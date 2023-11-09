Final batch of tickets for World Cup knock-outs to go on sale on Thursday night

PTI

New Delhi, November 9

A final set of tickets for the World Cup knockout games including the semifinal and final will go on sale on Thursday night.

The first semifinal will be played in Mumbai on November 15 and second in Kolkata on November 16. The final will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

"The tickets for the three marquee games – first semi-final (November 15), second semi-final (November 16) and the all-important final on November 19 will go live at 8 pm on November 9 on the official ticketing website 'tickets.cricketworldcup.com'.

"This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion," the BCCI said in a release.

India, South Africa and Australia have qualified for the semifinals. The battle for the fourth spot is between New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan who all have four wins from eight games.

