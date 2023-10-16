Good sport: Watch Australian cricketer David Warner lending a helping hand to ground staff

Chandigarh, October 16
In a heart-warming gesture, Australian cricketer David Warner lent a helping hand to ground staff when it started raining during Australia-Sri Lanka ICC World Cup match at Lucknow on Monday.
Batting first, Sri Lanka openers posted a massive 125-run stand. Lanka were 178 for 4 in 32nd over, when rain interrupted the play.
Ground staff rushed to cover the pitch after directions from the umpires. David Warner joined them in pulling the covers.
Posting the video on Instagram, ICC lauded the gesture of the Australian batter.
Netizens were all praise for Warner, with one of them suggesting he deserved Indian citizenship.
