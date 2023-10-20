Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup fixture against New Zealand with ankle injury

PTI

New Delhi, October 20

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Friday ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup clash against New Zealand due to an ankle injury he suffered while bowling against Bangladesh.

Hardik underwent scans following the injury in Pune on Thursday and is heading to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for recovery.

India will play New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22.

"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India's match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and has been advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on October 20 and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," the board added.

India has a long gap between the Dharamsala and Lucknow games. The Lucknow match is scheduled for October 29.

