I came to India for the first time, at the right time, says Beckham amid Kohli mania

PTI

Mumbai, November 15

In many ways, David Beckham in his pomp was to football what Virat Kohli is to cricket.

The former English football superstar, quite like Indian cricket's megastar, had a penchant for rising to the occasions, and their extraordinary skills in their chosen sports complement their larger than life personalities perfectly.

Beckham was in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday as Kohli scored a record 50th ODI hundred in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Having watched Kohli's artistry with the bat in his first visit to India, Beckham said he was glad to witness "a piece of history".

"It's just a real pleasure to actually be in this stadium and witness a piece of history. You know obviously I've spent some time today with Sachin (Tendulkar) and I know what he achieved in this stadium and I know what he achieved for his country and the sport.

"But then to see Virat do it today. It is truly incredible. You can see the atmosphere at the stadium. I've come to India for the first time, at the right time," Beckham told the official broadcaster, aptly summing up the mood.

The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend added, "I've been here for Diwali, and now I'm here for my first game in the World Cup and it's very special." Beckham is in India as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador a role which he took up in 2005.

Before the game got underway, Beckham spoke with the Indian cricketers and played the football back to Kohli after receiving it from the batting mainstay while he was having a chat with Tendulkar on the ground.

"It's first game at the World Cup and what a time to be here. I've been to some of the best stadiums in the world, and coming in here today, from the start, you knew it was something special." Kohli, who scored 117 off 113 deliveries, helped India post 397/4 in their 50 overs after opting to bat first.

