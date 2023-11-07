 ‘I rest my case’: Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews posts his crease arrival video before ‘timed out’ : The Tribune India

Mathews was adjudged timed out after an appeal by Bangladesh skipper Shakib for failing to arrive at the crease within two minutes

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews reacts after being timed out during the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, November 7, 2023.



New Delhi, November 7

Sri Lanka cricketer Angelo Mathews posted the video before his ‘timed out’ dismissal during their clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. The video also showed him coming onto the crease and the time it took for him to reach there with the timer.

“I rest my case! Here you go you decide,” posted Angelo Mathews on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, along with the video which also showed how much time it took him to reach the crease.

According to the video, Angelo Mathews can be seen with his foot grounded in the crease at approximately 1 minute 54 seconds after the last batsman got out.

According to ICC Playing rules the new batter must reach the crease within two minutes of the last player getting out.

A rare moment in the history of cricket took place in the 25th over of the first innings. Mathews was adjudged timed out after he failed to arrive at the crease within two minutes of Sadeera Samarawickrama’s dismissal.

Shakib made an appeal, and the umpire decided to send Mathews back as it was within the laws of World Cup cricket.

Mathews had a conversation with Shakib but in the end, he didn’t call back his decision forcing the veteran all-rounder to depart.

After Sri Lanka’s defeat, Mathews went on to state that they have video evidence that he was at the crease within two minutes and they will put out a statement later on.

Mathews has got a lot of support from cricketers and commentators after he was ruled out in this manner.

“Absolutely rubbish firstly asking by Shakib and thn umpires giving Angelo Matthew's out like that totally nonsense #patheticrules #BANvSL@Angelo69Mathews” posted former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

“Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews” said Gautam Gambhir in his post on X.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh secured a three-wicket triumph at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the final moments of the game.

Shakib’s 169-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto set the tone of the chase of 280 for The Tigers. They lost a couple of wickets as they came closer to the target, but Towhid Hridoy’s presence ensured that Bangladesh walked away with two points.

