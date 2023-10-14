ICC CWC 2023: Key battle between Rohit Sharma-Shaheen Afridi, says Sanjay Bangar

ANI

Mumbai, October 14

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar said that during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Ahmedabad, a key battle is going to be between Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has managed to get the better of the 'Hitman' in many recent encounters.

India and Pakistan will lock horns with each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India will be aiming to keep their winning streak alive against Pakistan while the latter will be looking to end their World Cup duck against Men in Blue. India has dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with 'Men in Blue' winning all seven games against the arch-rival, boasting a 100 per cent win record till now.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports show, "Follow the Blues", Sanjay Bangar shared his views on what would make up the key battles in tomorrow's match.

He said, "First up, the key battle is going to be between the opening batter and the bowler. So, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rohit Sharma is going to be a key battle because of the manner in which Rohit Sharma is playing fearless cricket. And especially the last time India played against Pakistan, he had taken the attack to them along with Shubman Gill, and they really charged at all the three pacers, scoring at a fast pace in those first 10 overs.

"So, if India does end up having a wonderful start like that again, then pressure will be on the Pakistan bowlers from the start. Having spoken about the Sharma-Afridi match-up, another key battle is between Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf, because Haris Rauf bowls a very good short ball at a good pace, that battle would also be good to watch. And also when their batters come out to bat, it would be exciting to watch if Kuldeep Yadav is able to take Babar Azam's wicket," he added.

In five innings Shaheen-Rohit has faced each other, the 'Hitman' has scored 37 runs at an average of 18.50, with four boundaries and two sixes in 48 balls. Rohit has been dismissed by Shaheen twice.

In five innings Virat and Rauf have faced off against each other, Virat has scored 43 runs against the bowler with two fours and three sixes. Rauf has never dismissed Virat. Virat's two successive sixes against Rauf during a 160-run chase in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne during the 19th over are considered really iconic.

Babar has made 18 runs in three innings against Kuldeep and has been dismissed twice. Kuldeep has never allowed Babar to hit a four and six against him.

This match comes after India's two matches against the arch-rivals during a winning Asia Cup campaign. One match, held in the group stage was abandoned due to rain while India registered a thumping win in the next clash during the Super Four stage.

India began their World Cup campaign with a victory over Australia, while Pakistan has two victories in two matches to build momentum ahead of the major encounter.

Fans will be hoping that megastars of Men in Blue, such as Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj keep up with their consistent performances to continue the country's winning streak against Pakistan in 50-over World Cups and come out with 8-0 win against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

