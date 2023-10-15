ICC World Cup: Afghanistan 284 all out against England

New Delhi, October 15
Afghanistan were all out for 284 against defending champions England in their ICC World Cup match here on Sunday. England won the toss and opted to bowl.
Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with a 57-ball 80 before being run out while his opening partner, Ibrahim Zadran, contributed 28 in a first-wicket partnership of 114 in 16 overs.
Replacing Najibullah Zadran in the playing XI, Ikram Alikhil grabbed the opportunity with both hands and made 58 off 66 balls, while star leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman chipped in 23 and 28, respectively.
Leg-spinner Adil Rashid picked up 3/42 for England.
Brief scores:
Afghanistan: 284 all out in 49.5 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 80, Ikram Alikhil 58; Adil Rashid 3/42).
