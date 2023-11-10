ICC World Cup: Azmatullah Omarzai hits unbeaten 97 as Afghanistan score 244 against South Africa

Ahmedabad, November 10
Azmatullah Omarzai hit a gritty unbeaten 97 as Afghanistan posted a challenging 244 all out in 50 overs against South Africa in their last league match of the World Cup here on Friday.
The South African bowlers clearly dominated the proceedings with Gerald Coetzee grabbing four wickets for 44 runs. Lungi Ngidi (2/69) and spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/25) took two wickets each.
The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran had earlier given Afghanistan a decent start with a 41-run partnership.
The Proteas, who have already qualified for the semifinals, brought in Andile Phehlukwayo and Coetzee in place of Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen, who were rested.
Afghanistan, who are chasing an improbable semifinal spot, fielded an unchanged side.
Brief scores: Afghanistan 244 in 50 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 25, Rahmat Shah 26, Azmatullah Omarzai 97 not out, Noor Ahmad 26; Lungi Ngidi 2/69, Gerald Coetzee 4/44, Keshav Maharaj 2/25).
