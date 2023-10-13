ICC World Cup: Bangladesh score 245 for 9 against New Zealand

PTI

Chennai, October 13

Bangladesh scored 245 for nine against New Zealand in their ICC World Cup match here on Friday.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl in their third match of the ongoing showpiece.

Bangladesh found themselves in trouble early on as Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson had them reeling at 56 for four in the 13th over, after Litton Das was dismissed in the very first ball of the match.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (40 off 51 balls) then forged a partnership of 96 runs for the fifth wicket with his seasoned teammate Mushfiqur Rahim (66 off 75) as Bangladesh moved to 156 in the 30th over, when Ferguson sent back the former to pick up his third wicket.

Matt Henry, then, removed Mushfiqur to close in on Bangladesh's tail. Mahmudullah made an invaluable unbeaten 41 towards the end.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 245/9 in 50 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 66, Shakib Al Hasan 40, Mahmudullah 41 not out; Lockie Ferguson 3/49)

