ICC World Cup: Bangladesh score 245 for 9 against New Zealand

Chennai, October 13
Bangladesh scored 245 for nine against New Zealand in their ICC World Cup match here on Friday.
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl in their third match of the ongoing showpiece.
Bangladesh found themselves in trouble early on as Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson had them reeling at 56 for four in the 13th over, after Litton Das was dismissed in the very first ball of the match.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (40 off 51 balls) then forged a partnership of 96 runs for the fifth wicket with his seasoned teammate Mushfiqur Rahim (66 off 75) as Bangladesh moved to 156 in the 30th over, when Ferguson sent back the former to pick up his third wicket.
Matt Henry, then, removed Mushfiqur to close in on Bangladesh's tail. Mahmudullah made an invaluable unbeaten 41 towards the end.
Brief scores:
Bangladesh: 245/9 in 50 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 66, Shakib Al Hasan 40, Mahmudullah 41 not out; Lockie Ferguson 3/49)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Foreigners among 13 hostages held in Gaza killed in Israeli airstrikes, claims Hamas
Death toll in Israel-Hamas conflict nears 3,000
Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict
Was addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parlia...
Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police
Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested
Second batch of Indian nationals to fly out of conflict-ridden Israel on Friday evening
There are about 18,000 Indian nationals living and working i...
Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah
Home minister said after so many years, the process of givin...