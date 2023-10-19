ICC World Cup: Chasing 257, India off to a solid start against Bangladesh

PTI

Pune, October 19

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill were looking good as India were off to flying start against Bangladesh while chasing 257-run target in the ICC World Cup match here on Thursday.

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 256 for eight. Opener Litton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with 66 off 82 balls, while Tanzid Hasan struck a brisk 43-ball-51 in a first-wicket partnership of 93 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Bangladesh suffered a mid-innings slump, losing four wickets for 36 runs after a solid start.

The seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim steadied the innings with a 38-run knock, before Mahmudullah Riyadh contributed a breezy 36-ball 46.

Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets each for India. Hardik Pandya limped off the field after sustaining an ankle injury while bowling.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 256/8 in 50 overs (Litton Das 66, Tanzid Hasan 51; Mahmudullah 46, Ravindra Jadeja 2/38, Mohammed Siraj 2/60, Jasprit Bumrah 2/41).

