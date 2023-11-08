 ICC World Cup: Ben Stokes, Malan power England to 339 for 9 against Netherlands : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • ICC World Cup: Ben Stokes, Malan power England to 339 for 9 against Netherlands

ICC World Cup: Ben Stokes, Malan power England to 339 for 9 against Netherlands

Contest between the two lowest-placed sides gains significance when it comes to 2025 Champions Trophy as only top seven teams from ongoing showpiece will qualify for the event

ICC World Cup: Ben Stokes, Malan power England to 339 for 9 against Netherlands

England's Ben Stokes celebrates his century with Chris Woakes during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Netherlands, in Pune, November 8, 2023. PTI



PTI

Pune, November 8

Ben Stokes hit an attacking century after Dawid Malan exploded at the top to power England to 339 for nine against the Netherlands in their penultimate World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Though England and Netherlands are out of reckoning for the semifinals, the contest between the two lowest-placed sides gains significance when it comes to qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy as only the top seven teams from the ongoing showpiece will qualify for the event.

Stokes (108 off 83) initially provided the stability in the middle before opening up towards the end, while Malan (87 off 74) got England off to a flier with his breezy knock during which he hit 10 fours and two sixes.

Stokes struck six fours and as many hits over the fence. Chris Woakes too did his bit with a 45-ball 51. Jonny Bairstow and Malan got England off to a brisk start after electing to bat.

Malan, in particular, looked at his attacking best as he flicked and drove Logan van Beek for three consecutive boundaries in the second over.

He continued his onslaught against spinner Aryan Dutt (2/67), sending him through the covers and gully for two more boundaries in the next over.

Boundaries came thick and fast for England as the next over from Logan Van Beek also witnessed two hits to the fence -- one each from Malan and Bairstow.

Netherlands had their first success in the final ball of the seventh over in the form of Bairstow, who was holed out by Paul Van Meekeren off the bowling of Dutt at backward square-leg.

But the dismissal hardly had any effect on Malan as he picked up three more fours from van Beek in the next over to take England to 70 for one in 10 overs. Malan, in the process, brought up his fifty in 37 balls with the help of 10 hits to the fence.

Malan and Joe Root then played cautiously to take the innings forward before the former hit the first six of the innings, clobbering Roelof van der Merwe over square leg boundary.

An over later, Malan once again launched another attack on van der Merwe, dispatching him over midwicket boundary.

But two wickets in consecutive overs halted England's charge. First Root was cleaned up by van Beek in the 21st over as the batter went for a reverse scoop and then Malan was run out in the next over with England slumping to 139 for three in 22 overs.

Harry Brook didn't last long as he pulled a short delivery from Bas de Leede (3/74) to Colin Ackermann at deep square-leg as Netherlands pulled things back.

England skipper Jos Buttler's torrid time continued as he was holed out at mid-off by Teja Nidamanuru off van Meekeren soon.

Dutch spinners pulled things back in the middle overs as from 133 for two, England slumped to 192 for six by the 36th over after the dismissal of Moeen Ali.

But Stokes and Woakes had other plans as they shared 129 runs for the seventh wicket to take England past the 300-run mark.

#England

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

AFT sets aside censure awarded to Colonel for clash between Indian and Tajik cadets at IMA

2
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

3
Punjab

Paddy not native crop of Punjab, its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

4
Haryana

Girls in possession of mobile phones were soft targets for Jind school principal

5
Diaspora

5 Indians die in Australia pub crash

6
Punjab

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

7
Himachal

Crypto fraudsters spent Rs 3.5 cr on foreign trips of agents: Himachal Pradesh DGP

8
Ludhiana

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

9
India

Judicial appointments: Don't force us to take unpalatable decision, SC tells Centre

10
Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

‘How low will they stoop’: PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar over ‘derogatory’ remarks in Assembly

‘How low will they stoop’: PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar over ‘derogatory’ remarks in Assembly

Prime Minister says will do whatever he can to ensure respec...

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition force adjournment of assembly

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly

The Bihar Assembly on Wednesday is adjourned till 2 pm, soon...

CBI probe ordered against Mahua Moitra by Lokpal, claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

CBI probe ordered against Mahua Moitra by Lokpal, claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

TMC MP says CBI should first file FIR to probe alleged coal ...

Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18

Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18

Earlier, holidays were announced from November 3 to November...

Polluted air isn't restricted by borders, collective responsibility of all to keep environment clean: Khattar

Polluted air isn't restricted by borders, collective responsibility of all to keep environment clean: Haryana CM Khattar

Stresses that there should not be politics over the issue an...


Cities

View All

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

BRTS issue unlikely to get resolved before election of new MC House in Amritsar

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana’s Pinjore

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Chandigarh Automobile dealers move Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenge Electric Vehicle Policy

Amid 'opposition', Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher unveils 1st decentralised waste processing plant

Streamline traffic on service lanes of Zirakpur underbridge, PWD told

Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18

Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18

Pollution crisis: Delhi Government defers odd-even scheme implementation till Supreme Court reviews effectiveness

Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor

Trekker from Delhi found dead on river banks in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Odd-even scheme: Delhi minister calls meeting to discuss implementation of Supreme Court’s observations

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

No let-up in farm fires, tally reaches 786 in Jalandhar district

Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in judicial custody

Garbage burning adds to air pollution

Jalandhar: Man nabbed with country-made pistol, 4 live cartridges, probe on

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Ludhiana faces uphill task in achieving complete garbage segregation

86 cases of farm fires reported, AQI 239 in Ludhiana

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Speed up ongoing projects: MP to officials

Students stage protest at Patiala’s Punjabi University, demand action against professor

Students stage protest at Patiala's Punjabi University, demand action against professor

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL employee while accepting bribe

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist in Patiala

Patiala lad bags silver in National Games

Education govt’s top priority: DC