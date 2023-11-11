ICC World Cup: England score 337 for 9 against Pakistan

Kolkata, November 11
England scored a competitive 337 for nine against Pakistan in their last game of what has been a forgettable World Cup campaign, here on Saturday.
Batting first, Jonny Bairstow (31) and Dawid Malan (59) added 82 runs for the first wicket before star all-rounder Ben Stokes smashed 84 runs in 76 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes.
Joe Root compiled a neat 60 in 72 balls. The pair of Stokes and Root stitched 132 runs for the third wicket to power the defending champions, who will be returning home after this game.
For Pakistan, Haris Rauf took three wickets for 64 runs while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim took two apiece.
Brief Scores:
England: 337/9 in 50 overs (Ben Stokes 84, Joe Root 60, Jonny Bairstow 59; Haris Rauf 3/64).
