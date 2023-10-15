ICC World Cup: England win toss, opt to bowl against Afghanistan

PTI

New Delhi, October 15

England won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in their World Cup match here on Sunday.

While England named an unchanged team, Afghanistan replaced Najibullah Zadran with Ikram Alikhil.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

#Afghanistan #England