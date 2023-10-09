 ICC World Cup: Might have to change combinations as per different conditions, says Rohit Sharma : The Tribune India

India beat Australia by six wickets, begin their campaign in the showpiece on a positive note

India's Rohit Sharma walks after losing his wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023. Reuters



PTI

Chennai, October 8

Rohit Sharma on Sunday admitted that the biggest challenge in front of his side would be to play in different conditions over the course of the World Cup, and the Indian captain did not rule out making changes in team combinations to suit the demands of a particular venue.

However, Rohit heaved a sigh of relief after India recovered from a precarious 2/3 to beat Australia by six wickets and begin their campaign in the showpiece on a positive note.

“That will be the biggest challenge moving forward because we will play in different conditions. (We) might have to change combinations too and as a team we are prepared to do that,” said Rohit during the post-match presentation.

Rohit was particularly pleased with the team’s fielding.

“Good feeling to come out on top. Magnificent, especially the fielding. The fielding was something we really put our effort on. It was a great effort.

“In conditions like this it can be tough sometimes. We knew there would be assistance for everyone. Seamers got reverse, spinners bowled in nice areas. All in all a great effort,” he said.

Rohit was one of the three top-order India batters to get out for a duck, and the skipper admitted to being nervous with the home team reeling at 2/3 in the second over.

“Yes I was (nervous) to be honest. You don’t want to start like that when chasing a target. Credit to Australia, but some loose shots there as well. But that happens, you want to get off the mark and score quickly in the powerplay.

“But hats off to Virat and KL - the way they stuck out there to create a match-winning partnership,” Rohit said.

Australian captain Pat Cummins felt his team was 50 runs short of what could have been a challenging total.

“At least 50-odd. It was tough, trying to defend anything under 200. It was a really good bowling attack and their spinners made it tough work out there.

“I wasn’t too upset (with just two spinners), we had 20 overs of spin but some more runs on the board would have made the difference,” Cummins said.

When asked about the drop catch by Mitchell Marsh early on in Kohli’s innings, Cummins said, “I have already forgotten about it, it happens, 4/10 would have been a dream start.

“Just one game out of nine, not too much to ponder about but there are some areas we need to get better.”

Arriving at the crease with his team in a spot of bother, Rahul said Kohli had advised him to play out that difficult period like they do in Test cricket.

“Quite honestly, there weren’t a lot of conversations (with Kohli). I thought I’d get a good shower and get a break. I was just trying to get my breath back.

“Virat said there’s a bit in the wicket, so play like Test cricket for a while. There was a bit of help for the pacers with the new ball, and then the spinners also.” Rahul said.

“In the last 15-20 overs, dew played a part and that helped quite a bit. The ball also skidded on better. However, it was a bit two-paced, it wasn’t the easiest of wickets to bat on and it wasn’t flat as well.

“It was a good cricket wicket, bit for the batters and the bowlers. That’s what you get in the south of India, especially in Chennai.”

