ICC World Cup: Netherlands score 229 all out against Bangladesh

Kolkata, October 28
Netherlands batted painfully slow, scoring 229 all out in their World Cup match against Bangladesh here on Saturday.
Skipper Scott Edwards made a laboured 89-ball 68, while top-order batter Wesley Barresi scored 41. Lower-order batter Sybrand Engelbrecht contributed 35 off 61 deliveries.
For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan took two wickets each.
Both Bangladesh and Netherlands are struggling at two points each after five outings in the World Cup.
Brief scores:
Netherlands: 229 all out in 50 overs (Wesley Barresi 41, Scott Edwards 68, Sybrand Engelbrecht 35; Mustafizur Rahman 2/36, Shoriful Islam 2/51, Taskin Ahmed 2/43, Mahedi Hasan 2/40).
