ICC World Cup: New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs

PTI
Hyderabad, October 9
Mitchell Santner took five wickets as New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs in their second World Cup match here on Monday.
New Zealand posted a challenging 322 for 7 against Netherlands who could only manage 223 in 46.3 overs.
Sent in to bat, New Zealand's batting fired in unison with Will Young (70), Rachin Ravindra (51) and Tom Latham (53) posting half-centuries.
Left-arm Mitchell Santner was the stand out New Zealand bowler, picking up five wickets for 59 runs in 10 overs.
Brief Scores:
New Zealand: 322 for 7 in 50 overs (Will Young 70, Tom Latham 53; Aryan Dutt 2/62, Roelof van der Merwe 2/60).
Netherlands 223 all out in 46.3 overs (Colin Ackermann 69; Mitchell Santer 5/59).
