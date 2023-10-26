 ICC World Cup: Our performance in tournament is shocking, but still believe in myself as captain, says Jos Buttler : The Tribune India

ICC World Cup: Our performance in tournament is shocking, but still believe in myself as captain, says Jos Buttler

Sri Lanka beat the title holders by 8 wickets

England's captain Jos Buttler during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 26, 2023. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, October 26

England produced yet another catastrophic batting effort to place themselves near the World Cup exit door, but Jos Buttler said on Thursday that he still retained confidence in himself as the team’s captain while terming his side’s performance in the tournament so far as “shocking.”

Sri Lanka bowled out the title holders for 156 and then handed them an eight-wicket hammering here, and in their previous match the Three Lions were bundled out for 170 by South Africa to emerge winners by 229 runs.

“I think you’re always questioning as captain. How you can get the best out of players, how you can get the team moving in the right direction. I certainly have a lot of confidence and belief in myself as a leader and as a player,” Buttler said at the post-match press conference.

“But if you’re asking if I should still be captaining the team that’s a question for the guys above me,” he added.

However, Buttler did not deny the fact that his side failed to deliver on the biggest stage and it came as a shock for everyone in the team.

“We’re a really good team. So, to be sitting here now with the three weeks that I’ve been is a shock. It’s a shock to everyone.

“I’ll walk back to the dressing room after this and look at the players and think how we found ourselves in this position,” he said.

But Butter did not shy away from the fact that England were vastly under par during the whole tournament, not just in terms of defeats but also because of their margins.

“Incredibly disappointing and frustrating. We’re not just losing, we’re losing by a long way and playing a long way short of our best,” he said.

“You get on the plane to come to India and we’re in a really good position as a team. But it has not just worked at all,” said Buttler.

England have four more matches left in the tournament with strong teams like India, Australia and Pakistan lining up ahead.

While admitting the tough nature of the matches in front of them, the Somerset man said the team’s focus was on to give a good account of themselves.

“There’s a hell of a lot of pride. There’s a lot of guys who are disappointed with the way they’ve played. I was speaking more for myself. You feel that as much as the captain and individually.

“It looks like it needs a few miracles that we’d have to win every game and things go our way to progress further in this tournament. But for the games that we have left, we want to play the cricket we know we can play,” Buttler said.

#England #Sri Lanka

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

